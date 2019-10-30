Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections
AMBER Alert update
Former governor dies

2 shot in shopping center parking lot during attempted carjacking

Posted 5:33 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, October 30, 2019

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va – The New Kent Sheriff’s office is searching for three gunmen believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking in a shopping center parking lot.

Deputies were called to the parking lot at The Forge Center on Pocahontas Trail around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, deputies found two men shot following an attempted carjacking. The men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The men told deputies the people who shot them left the scene headed east on Pocahontas Trail.

A description of the gunmen has not yet been provided.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.