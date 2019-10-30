2 shot in shopping center parking lot during attempted carjacking
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va – The New Kent Sheriff’s office is searching for three gunmen believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking in a shopping center parking lot.
Deputies were called to the parking lot at The Forge Center on Pocahontas Trail around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Once on scene, deputies found two men shot following an attempted carjacking. The men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The men told deputies the people who shot them left the scene headed east on Pocahontas Trail.
A description of the gunmen has not yet been provided.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.441813 -77.043580