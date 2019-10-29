Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections
AMBER Alert update
Former governor dies

Selena Gomez moved to tears over her friendship with Taylor Swift

Posted 10:41 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20PM, October 29, 2019

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in 2016.

The Beatles said it best, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

That’s exactly what Selena Gomez credits her current happiness to: her friends.

While talking about her new hit single, “Lose You to Love Me” with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the singer said longtime friends such as Taylor Swift have gotten her through some of her darkest moments.

“[Taylor] was frustrated when I was frustrated, she was sad when I was sad, but more than anything, my friends stood by my side. When I think they visibly saw me in so much pain, they didn’t want it for me, but they — sorry — they never stopped loving me,” Gomez said while fighting back tears.

“And I played her the song and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying, and it wasn’t because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was ‘We’re so happy that you’re here.’ After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment, and that’s a huge thing for me.”

Gomez released the song last week. The lyrics include reference to a toxic relationship that some listeners theorized to mean her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Bieber and Gomez had a tumultuous relationship with many breakups over the past several years. Most recently they had split in March of 2018 and Bieber began publicly dating Hailey Baldwin just two months later.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.