× Selena Gomez moved to tears over her friendship with Taylor Swift

The Beatles said it best, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

That’s exactly what Selena Gomez credits her current happiness to: her friends.

While talking about her new hit single, “Lose You to Love Me” with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, the singer said longtime friends such as Taylor Swift have gotten her through some of her darkest moments.

“[Taylor] was frustrated when I was frustrated, she was sad when I was sad, but more than anything, my friends stood by my side. When I think they visibly saw me in so much pain, they didn’t want it for me, but they — sorry — they never stopped loving me,” Gomez said while fighting back tears.

“And I played her the song and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying, and it wasn’t because the song was emotional, it was just because the first thing they said to me was ‘We’re so happy that you’re here.’ After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment, and that’s a huge thing for me.”

Gomez released the song last week. The lyrics include reference to a toxic relationship that some listeners theorized to mean her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Bieber and Gomez had a tumultuous relationship with many breakups over the past several years. Most recently they had split in March of 2018 and Bieber began publicly dating Hailey Baldwin just two months later.