November Project RVA offers free workouts in the city

Posted 11:53 am, October 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – November Project is a FREE fitness movement that was born in Boston as a way to stay in shape during cold New England months. It’s become so popular that multiple cities around the world have joined in on the fun including right here in the River City. Co-Leaders Ja Jones and Chris Kerns join us to share how this program has adapted into Richmond’s culture and to do a mini workout.  November Project RVA meets every Wednesday morning at 6am at the VMFA. All fitness levels are welcome! Connect with them on social media @novemberprojectrva

