Miracle on Cary Street returns to The Jasper this Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond’s newest Christmas traditions will return to town in 2019. Starting November 26 and continuing through December 31, The Jasper in Carytown will transform into Miracle on Cary Street – a pop up Christmas-themed cocktail bar.

Lines at The Jasper stretched down the block when it first became Miracle on Cary Street last Christmas.

The Jasper joins dozens of other bars around the country now part of this Christmas tradition.

“In our sixth year, we’re excited to keep making Miracle better year after year while keeping our true love for the holiday season alive,” Miracle creator Greg Boehm said. “We offer a true experience for our guests as soon as they walk through the doors. Our partners across the U.S. and world are all dedicated to delivering exceptional visits with quality cocktails.”

Menu items this year include:

Christmapolitan

Vodka, Elderflower, Dry Vermouth, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Lime, Rosemary, Absinthe Mist

Koala-La La La, La La La La

Gin, Pine tea Cordial, Grapefruit Oleo, Eucalyptus bitters

Snowball Old Fashioned

Caramelized Pecan Bourbon, Spiced Molasses Syrup, Wormwood Bitters

Bad Santa (served Hot)

Rum, Batavia Arrack, Black Chai Tea, Date infused Oat Milk, Vanilla Syrup

Christmas Carol Barrel

Blanco Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Coco nib infused Orange & Cognac liqueur, Iced Hot Chocolate, Mexican Spices

Gingerbread Flip

Rye Whiskey, Gingerbread Syrup, Tiki Bitters, Egg, Ginger snap cookie crumbs

SanTaRex

Rye Whiskey, Oloroso Sherry, Spiced Apple Cider Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Hard Cider, Baked Apple Bitters

Yippie Ki Yay

Barbados Rum, Cachaça, Trinidad Overproof Rum, Purple Yam & Coconut Orgeat, Pineapple

Jingle Balls Nog

Brown Butter and cinnamon Fat-Washed Cognac, Amontillado Sherry, Almond Milk, Cream, Sugar, Egg, Vanilla, Nutmeg

Nice Shot

Rum, Peppermint Tea, Chocolate

Naughty Shot

Bourbon, Cinnamon

Mistletoe Shot

Gingerbread Spiced Rye

Here’s a list of 2019 Miracle Partners (as of October 2019)”

1. Anaheim, CA – Miracle at The Blind Rabbit

2. Asheville, NC – Miracle at The Golden Pineapple

3. Atlanta, GA – Miracle at Seven Lamps

4. Atlanta, GA – Miracle on Monroe (at Tapa Tapa)

5. Atlanta, GA – Miracle at Highland (at The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café at Parish)

6. Au, Switzerland – Miracle at 52 Magic Bar

7. Austin, TX – Miracle on 5th Street (at The Eleanor by The Roosevelt Room)

8. Baltimore, MD – Miracle on Magothy Beach (at Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille)

9. Bellingham, WA – Miracle at Swim Club Wet Bar

10. Bentonville, AK – Miracle at Undercroft

11. Biloxi, MS – Miracle at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

12. Birmingham, AL – Miracle on 24th Street (at Queen’s Park)

13. Boston / Cambridge, MA – Miracle at The Marlowe (at The Kimpton Hotel Marlowe Lobby Bar)

14. Boulder, CO – Miracle at Avanti F&B (TBD)

15. Brooklyn, NY – Miracle at Livingston Manor

16. Bucharest, Romania – Location to be announced

17. Calgary, Canada – Miracle on 1st Street YYC (at Proof)

18. Chattanooga, TN – Miracle at Bode (The Hub at Bode)

19. Chicago, IL – Miracle by Sable Kitchen & Bar (Kimpton Hotel Palomar)

20. Cincinnati, OH – Miracle at The Overlook Lodge

21. Cleveland, OH – Miracle at on 4th Street (Society Lounge)

22. Colorado Springs, CO – Miracle at Allusion Speakeasy

23. Columbus, OH – Miracle on 3rd (The Citizens Trust)

24. Dallas, TX – Miracle at Hide

25. Delray Beach, FL – Miracle at Death or Glory

26. Denver, CO – Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar

27. Denver, CO – TBA

28. Detroit, MI – Miracle at The Oakland

29. Floral Park, NY – Miracle at Cork and Kerry

30. Fort Lauderdale, FL – Location to be announced

31. Fort Wayne, IN – Miracle at Copper Spoon

32. Fort Worth, TX – Location to be announced

33. Fulton, MD – Miracle at Libs Grill

34. Gainesville, FL – Miracle on University (at Madrina’s)

35. Galveston, TX – Miracle on The Island (Daquiri Time Out)

36. Hamilton, New Zealand – Miracle at The Keg Room

37. Houston, TX – Miracle at Johnny’s (Johnny’s Gold Brick)

38. Indianapolis, IN – Miracle on South Street at Plat 99 (at The Alexander Hotel)

39. Jacksonville, FL – Miracle on the Square (at Grape & Grain Exchange)

40. Jersey City, NJ – Miracle on Mercer (at Franklin Social)

41. Kamloops, Canada – Miracle at Terra Restaurant

42. Kansas City, MO – Miracle at Rockhill

43. Karlsruhe, Germany – Miracle at Electric Eel Café

44. Key Largo, FL – Miracle at Baker’s Cay Resort

45. Knoxville, TN – Miracle on Gay Street (at Sapphire Fine Food & Fancy Drinks)

46. Lafayette, LA – Miracle at Pamplona Tapas Bar & Restaurant

47. Las Vegas, NV – Miracle at the Sand Dollar Lounge

48. Lincoln, RI – Miracle at Twin River Casino Hotel

49. London Ontario, Canada – Miracle at Union Ten Distilling

50. London, England – Miracle at Henrietta Hotel

51. Long Beach, CA – Miracle at The Ordinarie

52. Los Angeles, CA – Location to be announced

53. Louisville, KY – Miracle on Market (at Galaxie Bar)

54. Ludlow, VT – Miracle at Main + Mountain

55. Madison, WI – Miracle on King Street (at Lucille)

56. Malden, MA – Miracle at Mystic Station

57. Mexico City, Mexico – Miracle at Limantour Polanco

58. Mexico City, Mexico – Miracle at Limantour Roma

59. Miami, FL – Miracle by Drink Miami (Shirley’s at Gramp’s)

60. Milwaukee, WI – Miracle on 2nd Street (at The Tin Widow)

61. Minneapolis, MN – Miracle at Lawless (by Lawless Distilling Company)

62. Montreal, Canada – Miracle on de la Commune

63. Morristown, NJ – Miracle at Iron Bar

64. Nashville, TN – Miracle at Hidden Bar

65. New Brunswick, NJ – Miracle at Catherine Lombardi

66. New Haven, CT – Miracle at Ordinary

67. New Orleans, LA – Miracle at Barrel Proof

68. New Orleans, LA – Miracle at Longway Tavern

69. New York, NY – Miracle at 12th Street

70. New York, NY – Miracle at 9th Street

71. Nutley, NJ – Miracle on Centre (at Cowan’s Public)

72. Olympia, WA – Miracle at Dillinger’s

73. Omaha, NE – Miracle at Mercury

74. Orlando, FL – Miracle on Orange (at The Courtesy Bar)

75. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Miracle at Savoy Brasserie

76. Panama City, Panama – Miracle at aMano

77. Pensacola, FL – Miracle on Palafox (at Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

78. Perry Hall, MD – Miracle at Libs Grill

79. Petaluma, CA – Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden

80. Philadelphia, PA – Miracle at In the Valley (at ITV)

81. Phoenix, AZ – Miracle at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails (at Kimpton Hotel Palomar)

82. Pittsburgh, PA – Miracle on Carson Street

83. Pittsburgh, PA – Miracle on Liberty Street

84. Portland, ME – Miracle at Vena’s Fizz House

85. Portland, OR – Miracle at Bacchus Bar (at Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland)

86. Québec, Canada – Miracle at Maelstrom Café

87. Raleigh, NC – Miracle at The Haymaker

88. Richmond, VA – Miracle on Cary Street (at The Jasper)

89. Rockville Centre, NY – Miracle on South Park Avenue (at Cork & Kerry)

90. Sacramento, CA – Miracle on J Street (at The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar)

91. Sacramento, CA – Miracle at Tiger Bar

92. Salt Lake City, UT – Miracle on 2nd Street (at The Vault in Kimpton Hotel Monaco)

93. San Antonio, TX – Miracle at Jet-Setter

94. San Diego, CA – Miracle on 30th Street (at Polite Provisions)

95. San Francisco, CA – Miracle at PCH (at Pacific Cocktail Haven)

96. San Jose, CA – Miracle on 1st Street (at Paper Plane)

97. Savannah, GA – Miracle on Bay Street (at PACCI Italian Kitchen + Bar in Kimpton Brice Hotel)

98. Seattle, WA – Miracle on 2nd (at Rob Roy)

99. South Bend, IN – Miracle on the Ave. (at Remedy)

100. Springfield, MO – Miracle at Missouri Spirits

101. St. Louis, MO – Miracle at Small Change

102. St. Petersburg, FL – Miracle at Mezzo (at Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails)

103. Sudbury, Ontario, Canada – Location to be announced

104. Topeka, KS – Miracle at AJ’s

105. Toronto, Canada – Miracle by Civil Liberties

106. Waco, TX – Miracle on Austin Ave. (Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits)

107. Waterbury, CT – Miracle at Highland Brass Co.

108. West Palm Beach, FL – Location to be announced

109. Worcester, MA – Miracle at Still & Stir

110. Wynwood Miami, FL – Miracle in Miami (Shirley’s at Gramps)