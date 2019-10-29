Miracle on Cary Street returns to The Jasper this Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond’s newest Christmas traditions will return to town in 2019. Starting November 26 and continuing through December 31, The Jasper in Carytown will transform into Miracle on Cary Street – a pop up Christmas-themed cocktail bar.
Lines at The Jasper stretched down the block when it first became Miracle on Cary Street last Christmas.
The Jasper joins dozens of other bars around the country now part of this Christmas tradition.
“In our sixth year, we’re excited to keep making Miracle better year after year while keeping our true love for the holiday season alive,” Miracle creator Greg Boehm said. “We offer a true experience for our guests as soon as they walk through the doors. Our partners across the U.S. and world are all dedicated to delivering exceptional visits with quality cocktails.”
Menu items this year include:
Christmapolitan
Vodka, Elderflower, Dry Vermouth, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Lime, Rosemary, Absinthe Mist
Koala-La La La, La La La La
Gin, Pine tea Cordial, Grapefruit Oleo, Eucalyptus bitters
Snowball Old Fashioned
Caramelized Pecan Bourbon, Spiced Molasses Syrup, Wormwood Bitters
Bad Santa (served Hot)
Rum, Batavia Arrack, Black Chai Tea, Date infused Oat Milk, Vanilla Syrup
Christmas Carol Barrel
Blanco Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Coco nib infused Orange & Cognac liqueur, Iced Hot Chocolate, Mexican Spices
Gingerbread Flip
Rye Whiskey, Gingerbread Syrup, Tiki Bitters, Egg, Ginger snap cookie crumbs
SanTaRex
Rye Whiskey, Oloroso Sherry, Spiced Apple Cider Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Hard Cider, Baked Apple Bitters
Yippie Ki Yay
Barbados Rum, Cachaça, Trinidad Overproof Rum, Purple Yam & Coconut Orgeat, Pineapple
Jingle Balls Nog
Brown Butter and cinnamon Fat-Washed Cognac, Amontillado Sherry, Almond Milk, Cream, Sugar, Egg, Vanilla, Nutmeg
Nice Shot
Rum, Peppermint Tea, Chocolate
Naughty Shot
Bourbon, Cinnamon
Mistletoe Shot
Gingerbread Spiced Rye
