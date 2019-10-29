Lane Casadonte honors slain Atlee basketball coach with donation to her legacy fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family and friends of a high school basketball coach killed in a domestic violence incident have not stopped working to make sure her legacy survives.

Michelle Rawlings, 25, was killed last New Year's Eve in an apparent murder-suicide. The Atlee high school basketball coach and Norfolk State University graduate lived her life with the desire to help others, her father said.

After her death, her identical twin sister Nicole, created the Michelle Rawlings Legacy Foundation as a way to help stop domestic violence.

For CBS 6 Gives, sports director Lane Casadonte donated to Rawlings' legacy fund.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.