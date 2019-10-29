× Halloween recipes to make with your kids

RICHMOND, Va. – With Halloween just a few days away, Lifestyle Blogger, Dana Miller of Gather Round with Dana, is here to share her recipes for Mummy Hot Dogs and Frankenstein Crispy Marshmallow Treats. Your little ghouls and goblins will love putting these together for dinner and dessert!

Mummy Hot Dogs

Ingredients

8 hot dogs

1 pkg refrigerated seamless crescent dough yellow mustard

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Unroll dough and using Pizza & Crust Cutter, cut the dough into 8 even strips.

3. Wrap one strip around each hot dog to resemble mummy wraps, leaving one small space at the top for the eyes.

4. Place on Large Bar Pan and bake for 15 – 17 minutes.

5. Place 1 Tbsp of mustard in 1 cup prep bowl. Using a tooth pick, make 2 small dots of mustard onto the hot dog for eyes.

Recipe inspiration from Pampered Chef

Frankenstein Crispy Marshmallow Treats

1 Stick of Butter

8 Cups Mini Marshmallows

Green Food Coloring

5 Cups Crispy Rice Cereal

Black Decorating Icing

24 Candy Eyeballs

Directions

1. In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the marshmallow and cook until completely melted. Remove from heat and stir in green food coloring.

2. Add the cereal and stir until combined. Using a medium scoop, scoop the mixture twice into each well of the Pampered Chef Snack Bar Maker. Then using a mini nylon spatula, gently press the treats flat.

3. Allow to cool full, then decorate. Using the black icing to make Frankenstein hair and mouths on each rectangle, then top with candy eyeballs.

4. Serve and enjoy! Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Recipe inspiration from Kroger

