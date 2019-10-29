Nikki-Dee updates Halloween forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cloud cover will be plentiful each day through Thursday as moisture and lift return to the region.

A strong storm system will bring a slim chance for a shower on Wednesday, with a good chance for showers and storms on Thursday, which is Halloween.

The best chance of rain on Thursday will be in the morning through mid-afternoon, and there looks to be a dry window during the time for trick-or-treaters.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will affect the area early Friday morning, mostly before sunrise.

A few storms could produce damaging winds.

We’ll see much cooler and drier air moving into the area Friday, setting us up for a crisp fall weekend.

Expect cold nights and cool afternoons Saturday and Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night, as we set our clocks back an hour.

