× GRTC offering free rides to Richmond voters on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second consecutive year, the City of Richmond, in partnership with the Greater Richmond Transit Corporation (GRTC), has come up with a plan to make it a little easier to get out and vote.

GRTC will provide free rides within the city’s GRTC transit network on Election Day, November 5, 2019, in order to encourage residents to vote in state and local elections.

The program includes rides with the GRTC Pulse and CARE. The free transportation will be only within the Richmond city limits on Election Day.

“GRTC connects with nearly every single polling location in the City of Richmond, with more than 400 bus stops within a short walk,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. “We are pleased to partner again this year with the city on fare-free Election Day rides.”

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “This measure removes lack of transportation as an obstacle to civic participation. Regardless of your politics, I encourage you to get in the game. And now it’s as easy as hopping on the bus to get to the polls.”

Voter registration for this election has closed, but you can check your voter status at vote.virginia.gov. You can also contact the ACLU Virginia office 804-644-8080.

For more information about the 2019 elections, click here.