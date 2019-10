× Cyclist struck by driver in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A cyclist is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a driver in Richmond Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 PM, Richmond Police responded to the intersection of N Arthur Ashe Blvd and Norfolk St. where they found a man on a bicycle who was struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclists was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident is currently under investigation.