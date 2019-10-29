Bus catches fire near Colonial Heights hotels

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — No one was hurt when a James River Transportation charter bus caught fire in Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights firefighters were called to South Avenue near the hotels at about 5:15 a.m.

“When they arrived, [they] found a passenger bus with fire in the engine compartment,” Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Boisseau wrote in an email. “The fire had spread to the passenger area. Only the driver was on the bus at the time.”

An initial investigation showed a failure in the engine compartment sparked the fire.

