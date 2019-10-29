Manhunt underway after missing Louisa teen, 34-year-old man spotted

Bus catches fire near Colonial Heights hotels

Posted 7:39 am, October 29, 2019, by

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — No one was hurt when a James River Transportation charter bus caught fire in Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights firefighters were called to South Avenue near the hotels at about 5:15 a.m.

“When they arrived, [they] found a passenger bus with fire in the engine compartment,” Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Boisseau wrote in an email. “The fire had spread to the passenger area. Only the driver was on the bus at the time.”

An initial investigation showed a failure in the engine compartment sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.