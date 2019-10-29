Manhunt underway after missing Louisa teen, 34-year-old man spotted

Chippenham lanes closed amid ‘mental health’ situation

Posted 8:19 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, October 29, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Traffic along Chippenham Parkway (Route 150) near Route 76 is affected as emergency crews attempt to help a person suffering a mental health crisis.

“The ramp to VA-76 North from VA-150 North is open. The ramp to Forest Hill Avenue East is blocked. The on ramps from VA-76 are still blocked,” VDOT updated at 8:25 a.m. “The travel lanes on VA-150 North aren’t blocked until after the Exit ramp for VA-76.”

Traffic was backed up seven miles at about 8:25 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

