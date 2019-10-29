× A signature twist on carrot cake

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Executive Pastry Chef, Sana Aziz, Owner of Sweet Creations Bakery makes her Virginia This Morning debut in the kitchen making her signature recipe for Carrot Cake! Sweet Creations bakery is located in the South Shore Shopping Center in Midlothian.

Carrot Cake

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 cups of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

3 large eggs

1 cup of oil

1 cup of buttermilk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 cups of shredded carrots

6 ounces of crushed pineapple (drained)

1 cup of raisins

1 cup of shredded coconut

1 cup of nuts (optional)

.

Combine in 3 separate bowls, dry ingredients in the first ,liquid ingredients in the second and carrots and other stir in in the third.

Stir each bowl until combined. Add the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Add the contents of the third bowl into the dry and liquid ingredients and stir until combined.

Divide batter into desire pans or a cupcake tins. Bake at 350° for approximately 20 minutes for cupcakes and approximately 35 to 45 minutes for cakes.

Allow cakes to cool and ice with your favorite cream cheese icing recipe