Missing 55-year-old Chesterfield woman last seen Sunday morning

Posted 2:32 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, October 28, 2019

Rosemarie Tiller-Randolph

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a missing 55-year-old Chesterfield woman who was last seen on Sunday, October 27.

Rosemarie Tiller-Randolph, of the 2900 block of Lyndhurst Court, was last seen by family at her residence at about 9:50 a.m.

She was reported missing on Monday.

She was last seen driving a white in color 2004 Ford Expedition with Virginia license plates DUJUDGE.

Tiller-Randolph is described as a black woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tiller-Randolph’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.