Missing 55-year-old Chesterfield woman last seen Sunday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a missing 55-year-old Chesterfield woman who was last seen on Sunday, October 27.

Rosemarie Tiller-Randolph, of the 2900 block of Lyndhurst Court, was last seen by family at her residence at about 9:50 a.m.

She was reported missing on Monday.

She was last seen driving a white in color 2004 Ford Expedition with Virginia license plates DUJUDGE.

Tiller-Randolph is described as a black woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tiller-Randolph’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.