Pop This Pumpkin Recipe Into The Oven
RICHMOND, Va. – Pumpkin season is here and we’ve got a tasty recipe for you to enjoy. Chef Coco is back to make her Pumpkin Sage Blue Cheese Tarts. The ingredients and recipe are as follows:
1 prepared pie crust,
1/2 cup parmesan, shaved
1 tsp salt and ground black pepper
3 cups butternut or pumpkin peeled, sliced into half moons
1 tbsp olive oil
1 cup blue cheese (can be replaced with goat’s cheese)
1/4 cup small sage leaves
1 egg lightly beaten
- Preheat oven to 350 F convection (400 F conventional)
- Sprinkle AP flour on work surface. Shape prepared pie crust into a 2cm thick rectangle using a rolling pin. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Wrap in plastic wrap and put in fridge.
- Toss pumpkin and oil in a medium bowl. Season well with salt and pepper, then spread in a single layer on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Roast for 20 minutes or until just tender.
- Arrange roast pumpkin over the pastry, leaving a 3 cm border. Don’t over do the blue cheese, then scatter the sage leaves and parmesan cheese. Fold over free edges of the pastry to partially cover the filling and brush with the beaten egg.
- Cook for 30 minutes or until pastry is crisp and golden.