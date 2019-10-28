Petersburg school making ornaments for ‘America Celebrates’ display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Students from 56 schools across the country are creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display in President's Park in Washington DC.

The 56 trees represent each state, territory, and the District of Columbia as part of the "America Celebrates" display.

The Commonwealth of Virginia will be represented by students from the Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology in Petersburg

The students will create ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory. This could include state flowers and notable landmarks.

In total, more than 1,500 students from across the nation will participate in this year’s project which is funded by the National Park Foundation.

The "America Celebrates" display is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience, which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5 with the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The display will open to the public on December 9th.