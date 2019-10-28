One hospitalized after running off road, striking bridge pillar
DINWIDDIE, Va. — One person was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie Monday evening.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash southbound I-85 at the mile marker 61.
A preliminary investigation reveals that a man driving a 2000 Buick Sedan was traveling eastbound when he ran off an overpass down a concrete embankment and struck a bridge pillar.
The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.