Amber Alert: Missing Louisa teen, abductor may be in West Virginia

Man wanted for credit card fraud at Chesterfield Wawa

Posted 11:41 am, October 28, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for credit card fraud at a Chesterfield Wawa.

The incident occurred at the Wawa at Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road on September 2.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect described as a black male wearing a gray jacket with a hood, black pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Photo Gallery

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for the case which is the Crime Solvers Crime of the Week. Tips will remain anonymous.

If you have any information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.