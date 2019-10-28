Man wanted for credit card fraud at Chesterfield Wawa

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for credit card fraud at a Chesterfield Wawa.

The incident occurred at the Wawa at Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road on September 2.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect described as a black male wearing a gray jacket with a hood, black pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for the case which is the Crime Solvers Crime of the Week. Tips will remain anonymous.

If you have any information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app.