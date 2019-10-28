Isabel Hicks missing for one week; AMBER Alert issued

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are updating ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up to give “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” a bit of an update.
The two recorded a remake of the 1944 classic after last holiday season, when some observed that aspects of the original song were a bit problematic when viewed through a modern lens. Lyrics like “I ought to say no, no, no, sir (Mind if move in closer?)” and “Say, what’s in this drink?” were viewed, by some, as ignoring consent.

Legend previewed his take on the song with Vanity Fair, and shared some of the new lyrics.

Clarkson: “What will my friends think…”

Legend: “I think they should rejoice”

Clarkson: “…if I have one more drink?”

Legend: “It’s your body, and your choice.”

Legend will release the song with his upcoming “A Legendary Christmas,” which also includes a cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”

The singer wrote on Instagram that working with Clarkson was incredible, and was so excited that he’s promoting the holiday album in October.

