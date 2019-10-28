× Isabel Hicks missing for one week; AMBER Alert issued

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — One week after 14-year-old Isabel Hicks was last seen by her family, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and FBI provided an update on their search efforts.

Hicks is believed to be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch. While it was believed Hicks went with Lynch willingly, law enforcement believes she could be in danger.

“She’s in the company of an individual that has been reported by his family to have some suicidal ideations and he is in the possession of a 9MM handgun,” Louisa Sheriff’s Major Donald Lowe said. “She’s a very young 14 year old who hasn’t had any contact with her family since last Monday.”

Lowe said Hicks could be wearing a grey American Eagle hoodie and driving in Lynch’s 2003 blue Toyota Matrix.

“The car that we’re looking for has the rear passenger door handle missing,” Lowe said. “We believe he may be switching his tags.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge David Archie made a plea for Lynch to do the right thing.

“You know Isabel should be home safe with her family, warm, rested, protected,” he said. “I’m sure you want what’s best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location or contact us and let us know how we can help you reunite her with her family.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI 804-261-1044.

“Bruce should be considered armed. If you see them, do not approach them. Instead, please report to authorities immediately,” Archie said. “Please do not wait to report anything. Time is of the essence in these case, as it is with any missing child case. No piece of information is considered insignificant.”

Lynch is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has cross tattoos on both upper arms as well as a “Bruce” tattooed on the top of his back, according to officials.

Hicks is described as a white juvenile, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has long, straight blonde hair and blue eyes, according to officials.

Lynch is Hicks’ mother’s ex-boyfriend. He had been living in the family’s home until when he was kicked out about a month ago, according to Crime Insider sources.

This is a developing story.