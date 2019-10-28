Hopewell city employee indicted, accused of smuggling drugs to prisoner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell city employee has been indicted for allegedly smuggling drugs to a prisoner and bribing a public official, according to criminal indictments and the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Patrice Shelton, Special Assistant to City Council (Mayors Office) was recently indicted on five drug-related charges and one charge for bribery of a public official out of Buckingham County.

All of the indictments date back to September 15 through October 4 of 2018, before she worked for the City of Hopewell.

The charges were initially nolle prossed, meaning they are dismissed but can be brought back at a later date. The exact same charges are back recently in the indictment.

CBS 6 obtained the indictments from Buckingham Circuit Court. Five involve drugs, two for conspiring to introduce a controlled synthetic substance to a prisoner, two for possessing illegal drugs with intent to distribute, and one for attempting to distribute heroin.

The witness to the grand jury for all six indictments is a special agent with the Dillwyn Correctional Center in Buckingham County.

CBS 6 reached out to Hopewell Human Resources to find out the employment status of Patrice Shelton. We were told no comment. CBS 6 also reached out to city administration who responded with no comment. In addition, multiple calls to the Hopewell City Attorney have not been returned.

Shelton is due back in Buckingham Circuit Court on October 30.