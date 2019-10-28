× “Halloweeny” Crafts & Snacks

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time to have some Halloween fun! Adeina Anderson, from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, travels the country sharing her great craft and lifestyle ideas. She is here today to show us how to make a party platter out of things from your home such as cans, wood, paint, and ribbon. She will make a fun Halloween game out of cans, paint, and felt. She will show us a couple quick and easy Halloween costumes made with just felt and t-shirts. She will also share a few fun Halloween snacks! To learn more visit www.creativelifestyles.tv