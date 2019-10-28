× Deputies identify 41-year-old killed in hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have identified the 41-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Spotsylvania County.

Deven P. Morgan of Fredericksburg attempted to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes of Courthouse Road.

Morgan was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene. No additional information about the driver has been released at this time.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on this case to please contact Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.