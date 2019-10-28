× Bon Secours announces plans to take over three Virginia hospitals by 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the nation’s largest health care systems will soon take over ownership of three southeastern Virginia hospitals.

Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Monday their intention to acquire Southside Regional Medical Center, Southhampton Memorial Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

The healthcare group, one of the 20 largest health systems in the nation and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the US, signed an asset purchase agreement with affiliates of Community Health Systems, Inc. to acquire the three hospitals.

In the coming months, both parties will work together to finalize a definitive agreement and integrate the hospitals for the upcoming year.

While there is no specific date outlined and no purchase price revealed, both Bon Secours Mercy Health and affiliates of CHS expect to complete this transaction by the end of 2019.

Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg is a 300-bed facility located on a 50-acre campus with nearly 400 physicians representing more than 40 specialties. The hospital serves the communities of Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee and Chester and the counties of Prince George, Dinwiddie, Sussex, Surry and Southern Chesterfield.

In 2018, Bon Secours provided help to patients more than 10.5 million times in 2018 through its network of more than 1,000 care sites, which include more than 40 hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

In addition, Bon Secours provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit.