“13” The Musical

RICHMOND, Va. – “Geek, poser, jock, beauty queen, wannabe” these are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out! Cadence Theatre Company in partnership with Virginia Repertory Theatre has brought 13 to Richmond. 13 will be performed October 24th through November 17th at Theatre Gym. For tickets or more information call 804-282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org

