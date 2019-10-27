Slight risk of severe storms the first half of Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front moved through the area Saturday night, and it is a lot warmer and more humid.

A wave of showers with embedded thunderstorms will track across Virginia Sunday morning into parts of the afternoon.

The best chance of storms in the metro is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Storms will exit eastern and southeastern Virginia by late afternoon. Behind the front, there will be rapid clearing with sunshine.

Until the front passes by, there is a risk of some isolated severe storms.

The main threat would be strong wind gusts. There will be a little shear in the atmosphere, so some rotation cannot be ruled out.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links