Richmond Highland Games is ‘big family reunion’ with ‘all kinds of wild stuff’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Richmond Highland Games (formerly the Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games) took place this weekend at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Folks were treated to dance and singing competitions. Additionally there were harp, fiddle, piping and drumming comps as well as events for heavy athletics and hurling.

“You get to see a lot of guys throwing heavy stones, tree trunks,” John Trinble said. “You get to see all kinds of wild stuff here.”

Heather Gauthier said many of those athletic events were critical to the survival of her Scottish ancestors in the Highlands.

"The hammer throw, a lot of it had to do with the warfare up there and how we would get from point a to point b," Gauthier explained.

Gauthierman said the festival celebrating Scottish heritage is like traveling back in time.

“What we try to do is bring people back to... what our ancestors did over in Scotland,” Gauthierman said. "Everybody brings their own clan tents [and] have their own flags [and each] clan has their own motto."

In fact, John Trinble said his family's Trinble clan earned the top prize for the most Celtic spirit.

"It's happy, friendly, meeting friends and family again," Nichole Trinble said. "It's a big family reunion for many of us, so it's a good time we enjoy ourselves."