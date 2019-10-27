🎄CBS holiday special lineup is here! When ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ airs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and nothing makes us happier than holiday classics.

Don't miss the Tiffany Network's annual parade of favorites, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman,The Story Of Santa Claus and the I Love Lucy Christmas Special!

Here's the full schedule that's set to broadcast on CBS:

Friday, Nov. 29:

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty, that "jolly, happy soul" whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season's perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Saturday, Nov. 30:

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

Monday, Dec. 2:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

10 a.m.

The 36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will roll down Broad Street in Richmond between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

(Click here to check out last year's broadcast)

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

Frosty The Snowman

9 p.m.

Frosty, that "jolly, happy soul" whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns

9:30 p.m.

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season's perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas will be celebrated during the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut.

Friday, Dec. 20:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series I Love Lucy, the colorized "The Christmas Episode" and newly colorized "Pioneer Women." "The Christmas Episode" (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky's Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos' son, Little Ricky. In "Pioneer Women" (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel's hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons' League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex—the men or the women—had it harder living in a bygone era.

Be sure to SHARE with your family and friends who love Christmas shows!