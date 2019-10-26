Amber Alert issued for Isabel Hicks

Woman critically injured in Southside shooting

Posted 9:25 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, October 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was critically injured in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night, Richmond Police said.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Maury Street in the Blackwell neighborhood for a report of a person shot just after 7:50 p.m.

“Once on scene, officers found an adult female who had been shot at least one time,” Lt. Ken L. Roane with Richmond Police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

