‘I just kept packing them away,’ woman says about expired drugs collection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Law enforcement agencies across Central Virginia and the country took part in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Henrico Police took part with eight collection sites across the county at Kroger and Walmart stores.

The 18th annual event in October "aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Police said that when expired drugs are not properly thrown away, the pills can often find their way into the wrong hands, which can lead to abuse and potentially overdoses.

Judy Asbury was one dozens of people who dropped off their old medications Saturday.

“I’ve been holding onto them for awhile because I never knew what to do," Asbury said. "I just kept packing them away.”

For the first time Saturday, vaping devices and cartridges were also accepted.

"I can’t believe that something like that is out here -- and that we’re putting ourselves in a place that could kill you," Asbury added.

According to the DEA, more than 900,000 pounds of drugs were collected across the country during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April.

Additionally, officials said 148 law enforcement agencies across Virginia during the April event.

Police said the take back day will be in April 2020.

In the meantime, officials said folks should call their local law enforcement agency to see if they have additional community drug take back programs.

Click here for more info on properly disposing of medications. Officials also noted that nearly all medicines can be thrown away safely in household trash.