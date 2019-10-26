Another Sunday with rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last Sunday, much of our area picked up one to three inches of rain. For this Sunday, a storm will bring more rain, but totals will not be as heavy.

Showers will move into our area Saturday night. A warm front will push northward Sunday morning, bringing in warmer and more humid air. There will be occasional showers in the morning through midday.

A cold front will push eastward during the day. Some thunderstorms are possible as the cold front moves through. Some storms could cause gusty winds. High temperatures will be mostly 75° to 80°.

Clearing will occur behind the front later in the day. The storm threat will continue for southeastern Virginia through late afternoon and early evening.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1/4" to 1/2". Localized totals around an inch are possible where thunderstorms occur.

We will continue to clear out Sunday night, and Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.