Prince George, Va. - Prince George spotted Petersburg a 12-7 lead early in the second quarter before scoring 28 straight points on their way to a 42-24 win over the Crimson Wave.

The Royals (6-2) earned their sixth win for the first time since the 1998 season and are looking for their first post season berth since 1994. Curtis Allen had 3 touchdown runs and Darius Quiovers had an interception return for a touchdown in the win.

Petersburg (3-5) got 2 TD passes from Meziah Scott.