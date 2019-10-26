Virginia high school football team ends 63-game losing streak: ‘This win’s for YOU!’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For the first time since September 27, 2013, Kempsville High School has won a varsity football game.
Friday night’s victory at Bayside High School snaps a 63-game losing streak for the Chiefs, WTKR reported.
By the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs had a 20-0 lead over the Marlins.
Bayside fought back to pull within four points of the Chiefs, but Kempsville held on to win it 32-28.
“No doubt. Every single player, present and past, deserves to share in the celebration,” the team tweeted. “Shout out to every former player, for every ounce of blood sweat and tears that you shed on our fields! This win’s for YOU!”
Next up for the Chiefs (1-7) is a matchup at home against First Colonial High School next Friday, while the Marlins (3-5) host Salem High School.