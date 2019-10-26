Freeman gets late FG to beat Hermitage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - Thomas Laughlin connected on a 19 yard field goal with under 20 seconds to play as Douglas Freeman edged Hermitage 23-21 in week 9.

The Panthers got out to a 14-0 lead behind two touchdown runs from their quarterback Daniels in the first half. Jackson Fellows responded with two TDs of his own to tie the game at 14.

Rebels QB Andrew Bland, who led the Rebels (6-2) with 126 yards on the ground, gave them the lead with a 2 yard fourth quarter TD run. But the Rebels missed the extra point and led by just 6.

Hermitage (2-6) got a 40 yard scoring run from Malik Meyers and the extra point to pull ahead 21-20, setting up Laughlin's game winning kick which came with 19 seconds left.