Fisher leads Benedictine to shutout over King William 47-0

King William, VA - Down to their fourth different quarterback this season, Anthony Fisher accounted for almost 250 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns as Benedictine shutout King William 47-0.

"He did a good job," stated Benedictine Head Coach Greg Lilly. "He threw the ball well. We still have some work to do; I'm the quarterback coach so I have to coach them better."

In the first meeting between the two schools since 1991, Benedictine had over 300 yards of offense and held the Cavaliers to 240 yards and forced two turnovers, to include a Malik James fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Cadets running back Henry Dolan added another 114 yards on the ground and a touchdown.