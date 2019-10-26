Crews continue to battle ‘deep-seated’ fire at Henrico landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Crews are continuing to battle a fire at a landfill in eastern Henrico County Saturday night nearly 24 hours after the blaze broke out.

Firefighters were called to the Charles City Road Landfill in the 2000 block of Charles City Road just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

“A deep-seated fire that is difficult to access will keep personnel busy for an extended period of time,” Henrico Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Farmer said.

Crews were still battling a “few hot spots” as of 9 p.m.

Fire officials said contractors were using heavy equipment to isolate the fire.

“They will likely be there through the night,” fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

