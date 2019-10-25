SOAP DISH: Cane exits Y&R; Thomas takes Douglas on B&B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In our Soap Dish feature Fridays on CBS 6 News @ 4 p.m., resident daytime drama aficionado Cheryl Miller recaps a memorable moment from this week's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Friday's big moment on Y&R was Cane's final scene on the show with Lilly, according to the actor Daniel Goddard.

It’s with a heavy ❤️ that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of the Young & the Restless. I’m as shocked & gutted as u r. I’m forever grateful for my 13yrs in the Y&R family but sadly it seems that without Neil & Lily... there just is no Cane. 💔 #yr pic.twitter.com/YwA0mmIC6u — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) October 22, 2019

Then things continued to go downhill for Brooke and Hope on the B&B as Thomas took Douglas to live at the Forrester mansion with Eric and Quinn.

"I miss my Daddy. He says he wants me now," Douglas tells Hope. "I love you."

In a total tear-jerker moment, Douglas then returns and gives Hope his stuffed animal, "Peanut Butter."

"I can't take [him]..., your Mommy gave him to you," Hope says.

"I know, but you're my mother, too," Douglas tells Hope. "You should have him for awhile. It will make you feel better, I promise."

