RICHMOND, Va. – Safe Harbor provides the support to survivors of sexual, domestic violence, and human trafficking to help them overcome the crisis and transform their lives. The organization is hosting its 3rd Annual “Walk to End It.” With us today are Mary Maupay, Director of Development at Safe Harbor, and Jane Savoca, Safe Harbor Board Member, and they are here to tell us more about their organization, and the 3rd Annual “Walk to End It.” The walk will take place at Deep Run Park on Sunday, November 3rd. Registration begins at 1 PM and the walk starts at 2 PM. For more information visit www.walktoendit.myevent.com or www.safeharborshelter.com