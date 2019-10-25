Company’s good deed helps Goosey and other animals at Richmond Wildlife Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- An area company has made a generous donation to help a Central Virginia wildlife rehabilitation center following a CBS 6 Problem Solvers report.

PBS Crawlspace Specialists in Deltaville reached out to help the Richmond Wildlife Center for free and added insulation and completed electrical work on a shed.

That shed is vital to keeping animals, like a goose without a bill, warm during the winter months.

“Goosey came up to us in February 2018 when the public was alerting us that there was a goose in [Richmond’s] Byrd Park that was missing its bill,” Richmond Wildlife Center Founder and Executive Director Melissa Stanley recalled. “Multiple members of the general public told us they knew Goosey allegedly had a firework placed in her mouth.”

While the goose is now rehabilitated and happily living among two exotic tortoises, a duck and chickens -- the motley group of animals had been in danger ahead of the winter.

“Historically, we have never had electricity on this property,” she explained. “Now, with the changes we need to upgrade our facility, so the animals are cared for this winter.”

In fact, volunteers they have to watch the goose closely for frostbite on her tongue during the winter months.

This winter she will be housed at night and during extremely cold days with the large reptiles to ensure she is not exposed to extreme temperatures.

Stanley was moved by the business' donation.

"When I looked this up, this is pretty expensive stuff,” Stanley said about the insulation added to the shed. “So now we've gone from needing $16,000 to $3,000. And we've already raised $1,700, so we only have a little ways to go.”

In fact, Stanley said all the center needs to purchase now are special reptile heating lights, UVB lights and meters.

If you’d like to donate to the center, you’re asked to mail a check to Richmond Wildlife Center PO Box 14694, Richmond Virginia 23221.