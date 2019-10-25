Missing teen believed to be with ‘potentially dangerous’ man

Man killed after I-95 jump

Posted 9:28 am, October 25, 2019, by

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 95 overpass onto the highway in Caroline County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

“The Virginia State Police responded to investigate an adult male attempting suicide by jumping from the exit 104 overpass onto southbound I-95 and was struck by a vehicle,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “[Police have] been advised that the male subject has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The incident, which was reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, remains under investigation by police. Witnesses can send information here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.