Larger, more expensive marijuana facility planned for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — With a state mandated deadline approaching, the backers of one of the state’s first medical marijuana facilities are kicking construction into high gear.

Green Leaf Medical of Virginia, which last year was awarded a coveted license from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to open one of only five medical cannabidiol processing operations statewide, expects to complete the first phase of its 82,000-square-foot complex at 2804 Decatur St. in the city’s Southside by year-end.

The company filed plans for the facility in March, then set out to raze two old tobacco warehouses onsite, before going vertical to meet the state’s requirement that it have a certificate of occupancy from the city by the end of 2019.

