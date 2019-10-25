Drive Shack
RICHMOND, Va. – Drive Shack is the newest social entertainment venue in Richmond. A rooftop bar, live music, restaurant, and interactive driving range are just some of the things you can enjoy! With activities for any and everyone, you can also find an extremely diverse food and drink menu. Drive Shack is a perfect place to take your next party, whether it be a birthday party, corporate party, or even a golf tournament! When it comes to the driving range, there are numerous entertaining options from teeing off at St. Andrews to “slaying the monster,” so there is something fun for everyone regardless of age or skill level. Anne Crenshaw is with Bill to tell us more about the venue. Drive Shack is located at 1647 Four Rings Drive in Richmond. For more information give them a call at 804-729-3778 or visit www.driveshack.com
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DRIVE SHACK}