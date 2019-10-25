× Death investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in Richmond Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of West Leigh Street for the report of a person down at approximately 1:14 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man down and unresponsive in a wooded area off of West Moore Street, near the Interstate 64/95 right of way.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the death. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

