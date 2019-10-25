Missing teen believed to be with ‘potentially dangerous’ man

Death investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond

Posted 2:49 pm, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:50PM, October 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in Richmond Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of West Leigh Street for the report of a person down at approximately 1:14 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man down and unresponsive in a wooded area off of West Moore Street, near the Interstate 64/95 right of way.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the death. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.