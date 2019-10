× Cyber Security

RICHMOND, Va. – Beware, phishing scams are on the rise. Approximately 62% of Americans have had their personal or financial data compromised as part of a breach at least once. October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, so we wanted to talk with an expert about how you can protect yourself. Joining us today to tell us more about this issue, and ways of prevention is David DuFeur, a Cybersecurity Expert for Webroot. For more information, visit www.webroot.com/blog