‘Camp Kanawha’ haunted boat tour comes to Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – A Halloween tradition returns to Richmond this weekend, bigger and better than ever.

Venture Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Cruises is hosting two nights of haunted boat tours called “Camp Kanawha.”

“The event, on the historic Kanawha Canal, features haunting tales from Richmond’s past along with frightening scenes of a summer camping trip gone wrong! This haunted campsite turned gruesome graveyard will be a nightmare come to life in our 20-minute tours,” a Venture Richmond spokesperson said.

The haunted boat tours, recommended for those 12 and older, will take place on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, combined with a new daytime, family-friendly cruise option on Saturday.

Boats leave every half hour (on the hour and the half-hour) from the Canal Turning Basin at 14th and Dock Streets. Tours will be from 5-9 p.m., with the last boats departing at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the evening Camp Kanawha cruises are $8. Organizers recommend that tickets are purchased online, in advance.

Tickets for family-friendly rides, prior to 5 p.m. are $10 for adults and $6 for Seniors and Kids (5-12 years old). Children 4 and under ride for free.