RICHMOND, Va. – Chilly fall days are here and that means colder winter temperatures are not far behind. For many, the first cold snap of the year can result is car problems. Our good friend of the show, Brent Stegner, AAA Car Care Manager, is here to talk about what you can do to prevent issues and why it’s important not to neglect basic maintenance. You can always bring your car to one of four Car Care Centers in Richmond, located in Scott’s Addition, Chesterfield, Swift Creek, and the West End off of W Broad Street by Glenside Dr. In addition to car care, AAA hosts AAA Workshops on a variety of topics. For more information about Car Care Workshops call 804-744-1513, press 4, and ask for Brent.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA}