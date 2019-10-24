Ways to save with AAA Mid-Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va. – Along with car care services, AAA members can enjoy savings on prescriptions, eye wear, athletic wear, health and wellness products and more. Tammy Arnette of AAA Mid-Atlantic joins us to share more of all these great benefits that you are your family can enjoy. AAA Mid-Atlantic offers 4 area locations in Scott’s Addition, Glenside, Chesterfield and Swift Creek. Join the effort and take the pledge “Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive In’text’icated” which encourages drivers to drive distraction free. Be sure to visit www.aaa.com/discounts to all these discounts and more. To become a first-time AAA member, use the promo code ‘SAFETYNEW’ and receive significant discounts on your membership. For renewing memberships, use the promo code ‘SAFETY’ to receive $5 off primary member dues. For more information visit www.aaa.com/join