RICHMOND, Va. – The Next Move Program partners with Richmond businesses to create guided internship experiences for young adults with developmental disabilities. They are excited to announce there partnership with Tablespoons Bakery and their upcoming Bake-Off. Elizabeth Redford, Executive Director and Co-Founder along with Bake-Off participant, Shelley are here to make her Chocolate Pie recipe and share more about this wonderful fundraiser. The Great RVA Bake Off is coming up on Sunday, October 27th from 1 to 4pm at Westover Hills United Methodist Church. CBS 6 is a proud sponsor with our very own Reba Hollingsworth serving as Emcee. For more information visit www.thegreatrvabakeoff.eventbrite.com