RICHMOND, Va. – Discover the power of live music with Altria Masterworks featuring orchestral classics and contemporary composers that will inspire you. Winner of the 2018 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award by the U.S. Solti Foundation and Acclaimed Music Director Candidate, Roderick Cox joins us to share about the pieces he’ll be directing and the talents he will work with from all over the country. The Richmond Symphony presents Altria Masterworks 2 on Saturday, October 26th at 8pm at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. For more information give them a call at 804-788-4714 Ext. 147 or visit them online at www.richmondsymphony.com. You can also find them on social media @RichmondSymphony