× Lizzo is sharing writing credit for ‘Truth Hurts’ with one artist as a long-running dispute over the song continues

Truth hurts, and apparently so does success.

Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts” has spent weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and tied a record for the longest-running No. 1 rap song by a female artist. But in recent weeks, the song has also been the subject of controversy after a group of songwriters publicly claimed that “Truth Hurts” plagiarized parts of another song they helped write.

The 31-year-old singer responded to the allegations in an Instagram post on Wednesday, denying that the men seeking credit had anything to do with the song.

“The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it,” Lizzo wrote. “There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts, except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Lizzo also acknowledged that a tweet written by a British artist known as Mina Lioness in 2017 helped inspire the song, adding that she would share songwriting credit with her.

Mina Lioness responded to the news on Twitter, and thanked Lizzo and her management team for reaching out to her.

“I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard,” the artist wrote in a now-viral tweet.

CNN has reached out to Mina Lioness for comment but has not yet received a response.

Lizzo is suing the men seeking credit

As other songwriters double down on their claims that Lizzo did not properly credit them for “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo wants a federal judge to weigh in.

The singer is suing songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen; Heavy Duty Music Publishing, a company they do business through; songwriter Justin “Yves” Rothman, and other unnamed defendants.

Heavy Duty Music Publishing did not respond to an email requesting comment from the Raisens on Thursday afternoon.

“Today we filed a lawsuit on Lizzo’s behalf to establish, in a court of law, that the Raisens are not writers of Truth Hurts and have no right to profit from the song’s success,” Lizzo’s attorney Cynthia S. Arato said in a statement to CNN.

“The Raisens did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create the song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek to profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago, as the lawsuit makes abundantly clear.”

The lawsuit accuses brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen of acting in “bad faith,” saying that the two withdrew claims to the song in writing earlier this year and only reinstated them once “Truth Hurts” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It also alleges that Rothman lodged his own claim once he learned about the Raisens’ claim “under the mistaken belief that Lizzo might accede to the Raisens’ demands and pay them, and Rothman, something to go away.”

“Although it is all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that Lizzo had to take this step to put an end to the Raisens’ false claims and their campaign of harassment,” Arato said in her statement.

Songwriters are claiming credit

Last week, Justin Raisen claimed in an Instagram post that he, Lizzo, his brother Jeremiah, Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman wrote a song called “Healthy” in April 2017 and that parts of that song were used in “Truth Hurts.”

Raisen said he and his brother weren’t contacted about being credited for their contributions and added that they put the song in dispute in 2017 when it was released.

“We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time,” Raisen wrote in the post.

Raisen also mentioned the tweet from Mina Lioness and praised Lizzo’s decision to give her a songwriting credit in his Instagram story.