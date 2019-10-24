Henrico school issues mumps alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Schools have issued a mumps alert for students and families at Laburnum Elementary School.

"This letter is to inform you that you or your child may have been exposed to a potential case of mumps," Henrico Health District senior epidemiologist Rebecca Lewis wrote in a letter to parents. "People who become infected with mumps may not show symptoms until 12 to 25 days after exposure, and they are typically infectious to others a few days prior to developing symptoms."

The letter, dated October 21, indicated Laburnum Elementary students and staff be on the lookout for mumps symptoms until November 1.

Symptoms include swollen salivary glands, pain while chewing or swallowing, fever, headache, muscle aches, weakness and fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Mumps is spread through saliva contact or when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"To help control the spread of mumps within the community, please refrain from sharing items that come in contact with saliva, such as drink bottles, food, and lip balms," Lewis said.